Women’s Economic Ventures Welcomes New Board President Marni Brook

Women’s Economic Ventures welcomes Marni Brook as the new president of the Board of Directors.

Brook is the Ventura community president at Montecito Bank & Trust, where she has served for 14 years. All together, she has 17 years of banking experience.

Much of her career has been focused on managing portfolios of commercial loans, including commercial and industrial loans and commercial real estate loans. Presently, she is responsible for managing the Ventura branch, where she conducts business development and community outreach.

Brook earned her bachelor’s degree in English literature from UCSB.

She is the immediate past chair of the Board of Directors for the Ventura Chamber of Commerce. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Casa Pacifica, on the Advisory Board of Interface Children & Family Services, and works with the Economic Development Collaborative-Ventura County (EDC-VC) on several loan boards.

Brook has one daughter, and they have lived in Ventura since 2000.

Women’s Economic Ventures offers a continuum of programs to help women successfully start up, launch, build and sustain their own businesses.

