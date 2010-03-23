Jeff Elings Provides $100,000 Challenge Grant to DP Engineering Academy

It will match new pledges and donations made to the capital campaign by June 30

Jeff Elings announced last week that he is making a $100,000 challenge grant to the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy capital campaign.

The money will go toward the construction of the new Elings Center for Engineering Education on the Dos Pueblos campus.

The new facility is named in honor of Elings’ father, Dr. Virgil Elings, who made a $1 million donation toward the project.

Jeff Eling’s challenge will match all new pledges and donations made to the capital campaign by June 30.

To date, $43,000 has been raised toward the $100,000 challenge grant.

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.