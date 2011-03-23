VNHC Honors Medical Organizations as Community Partners in Excellence

Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital’s Center for Wound Management and Sansum Clinic’s Carpinteria Branch have been named 2010 Community Partners in Excellence by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care at the medical nonprofit’s annual meeting Tuesday night.

The inaugural honor recognizes community health-care organizations whose clinical and administrative staff have demonstrated excellence in working with VNHC to provide patients and families with quality medical care.

“The organizations selected this year reflect VNHC’s values and commitment, looking beyond the scope of traditional health-care models to create a healing environment that supports our community’s many needs,” said Lynda Tanner, president and CEO of VNHC.

The announcement was made at VNHC’s annual meeting at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, where staff, board members and community residents gathered to celebrate the organization’s accomplishments and elect new officers for the board of directors.

The Center for Wound Management provides a full range of services for effective wound treatment and management of associated medical conditions. The expert team of professionals, led by Drs. John Deacon, John Dexter and Salvatore Garofalo, are specially trained and licensed in wound care. The center recently expanded services to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

The Sansum Clinic, Carpinteria Branch, is a multispecialty clinic with a staff of 25. This local, community-based clinic is the largest private health-care provider in Carpinteria, serving residents of all ages.

The Family Medicine team includes Drs. Thomas Beamer, Ali Javanbakht, Rachel Trautwein and Carolyn Murphy. Dr. Rayna Talanian practices internal medicine, and Dr. Eduardo Clark addresses patients’ Urgent Care needs.

Nonprofit since 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care provides high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. Serving all of Santa Barbara County including Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. For more information, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Greg Rogers represents Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.