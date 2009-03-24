Arraignment for Milpas Shooting Suspects Delayed

David and James Allison are accused of a number of charges stemming from an early Sunday altercation at Jack in the Box

The arraignment for the suspects involved in Sunday’s shooting outside a Milpas Street fast-food restaurant has been postponed to Thursday.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Commissioner Edward DeCaro granted a two-day extension on the arraignment of brothers David and James Allison, who are accused of, among other things, attempted homicide, felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy and terrorist threats.

According to Robert Sanger, David Allison’s public defender, the request to defer the arraignment was made so both defendants can retain legal counsel.

David Allison, 31, and James Allison, 30, were taken into custody early Sunday for allegedly shooting several rounds from a pump-action shotgun at witnesses, following an altercation with a 27-year-old man at Jack in the Box, 501 N. Milpas St. Police arrested the pair after their pickup truck crashed at the roundabout at Highway 101 while they fled south on Milpas.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .