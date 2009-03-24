Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Conquer Royals in Three-Hour Match

Dos Pueblos headed to San Marcos on Tuesday to play its cross-town “brothers” in a Channel League match, which lasted more than three hours before the Chargers emerged with a 15-3 victory — their fourth such score in the young season.

In singles, the Royals came on strong with Travis Enholm and Sean-Michael Gaudefroy, but the Chargers’ Austin Cano had an answer for both of them. Through long sets and points, he regrouped and stayed steady to edge them out. In the third round, alternates stepped in to relieve two starters. Sitting for two hours is very tough. Nevertheless, these two energetic “team” players, Sean Simpson and Robert Laskin, came through with solid wins.

In doubles, Dos Pueblos (7-1 overall, 3-0 Channel League) went with a creative lineup and powered through the sets. Sasha Gryaznov and Christian Edstrom, who normally play singles, partnered with John Kim and Malcolm Sutton, respectively. In addition, “Andyman” Silverstein partnered with Eric Katz for two rounds, and then with Eric Zmolek, to give the Chargers a clean doubles sweep over San Marcos (4-4 overall, 2-1 league).

I am proud of each player; each one is important and vital to the team, and contributed to the win. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos hosts San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.

Dos Pueblos 15, San Marcos 3

Dos Pueblos Singles:

Richard Cheng 1-1

Austin Cano 3-0

Peter Shao 0-2

Sean Simpson 1-0

Robert Laskin 1-0

Dos Pueblos Doubles:

Sasha Gryaznov/John Kim 3-0

Christian Edstrom/Malcolm Sutton 3-0

Eric Katz/Andy Silverstein 2-0

Andy Silverstein/Eric Zmolek 1-0

San Marcos Singles:

Travis Enholm 2-1

Harrison Strober 0-1

Sean-Michael Gaudefroy 1-2

Garrett Timmons 0-1

Simon Manson-Hing 0-1

San Marcos Doubles:

Jackson Mann/Scott Messier 0-3

Parker Funk/Nik Kilpelainen 0-3

Stephen Amspoker/Jackson Foster 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.