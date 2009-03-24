Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 3:13 am | Sky Obscured 58º

 
 
 
 
Boys’ Tennis: Dos Pueblos Outmuscles Thacher, 10-8

After vanquishing Toads, Chargers look forward to a match at San Marcos

By Liz Frech | March 24, 2009 | 12:15 a.m.

Dos Pueblos played a friendly nonleague match with Thacher under warm and calm conditions in Ojai on Monday. The Toads’ courts are layered, like stairs. The Chargers played four varsity matches on the hill above the pool, and two matches below the pool — and came away with a 10-8 victory.

In many of the sets, Dos Pueblos had to “leap” into action, as some of the sets were very tough. In doubles, the Chargers took seven sets, thanks to the consistency displayed by Malcolm Sutton and captain John Kim, who swept their three; Andy Silverstein with two different partners, Eric Katz and Gabe Li; and Eric Zmolek and Jake Roberts. Although missing two of Dos Pueblos’ top singles’ players, the Chargers fought hard to snag games and sets. Thacher’s McCoy Becker (No. 112, Boys 16s) gave the Chargers trouble in taking all three of his sets. Nonetheless, Dos Pueblos battled back to take three sets of its own, thanks to captain Christian Edstrom and Austin Cano.

In addition, Dos Pueblos’ JV players fired up the courts in their fun matches, and won all of their sets in dubs and singles. Great job Sean Handley, Yohan Chappaz, Taylor Howard and George Turvey!

With the win, Dos Pueblos improves to 6-1 while Thacher drops to 1-2. The Chargers play at San Marcos on Tuesday.

Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos 10, Thacher 8

Dos Pueblos Singles:
Christian Edstrom 1-1
Austin Cano 2-1
Peter Shao 0-2
Jack Kessel 0-1
Sean Simpson 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles:
Eric Katz/Andy Silverstein 2-0
John Kim/Malcolm Sutton 3-0
Jake Roberts/Eric Zmolek 1-2
Gabe Li/Andy Silverstein 1-0

Thacher Singles:
McCoy Becker 3-0
Jackson Berzer 1-2
Stephan Yin 2-1

Thacher Doubles:
John Lehrkmo/Sean O’Brien 1-2
Carey Jonker/Andrew Pollett 1-2
Argun Dotta/Charles Hancock 0-3

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.

