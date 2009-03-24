Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:32 am | Sky Obscured 57º

 
 
 
 

CAMA Puts Estonia on the Map

The Estonia National Symphony Orchestra makes American debut Thursday at The Granada

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | March 24, 2009 | 5:53 p.m.

Joyce Yang will play Prokofiev with an Estonian orchestra — how’s that for international?
Joyce Yang will play Prokofiev with an Estonian orchestra — how’s that for international? (Oh Seok Hoon photo)

At 8 p.m. Thursday at The Granada, the Community Arts-Music Association (CAMA) will present a concert by the Grammy-winning Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Eri Klas, and with the dazzling Korean-born pianist Joyce Yang as guest soloist. This will be the orchestra’s first American tour.

The program is a fairly restricted one, geographically speaking: two works by the favorite son Estonian composer, Arvo Pärt (Summa and Cantus in memory of Benjamin Britten), Sergei Prokofiev’s “Concerto No. 3 in C Major for Piano and Orchestra” (Estonia shares its longest border with Russia), and the “Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Opus 43,” by Jean Sibelius (Finland is visible most days from the Estonian coast).

Pärt’s music combines the formal austerity of minimalism with the mysterious and evocative sonorities of the Gregorian chant. (If you like Barber’s “Adagio for Strings”, you will probably like Pärt.) Prokofiev was himself a celebrated piano virtuoso, and his Third Piano Concerto was by far the most popular of the five he wrote. (Joyce Chang played it with the Philadelphia Orchestra when she was 12.) Sibelius’ “Second Symphony” is, in my opinion, his masterpiece: majestic, sweeping, awe-inspiring and perfectly gorgeous.

Tickets to this concert are $30, $40, $55 and $65 and are available from The Granada box office, by phone at 805.899.2222, or in person at 1214 State St.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 