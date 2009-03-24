Cold Spring School Students Become Digital Citizens

Sixth-graders get an online lesson while learning the ins and outs of Internet safety and protections

What does it mean to be a Digital Citizen? Sixth-graders at Cold Spring School recently completed library skills lessons that incorporated both learning about Internet safety and actual real-world practice.

After seeing a presentation by Cold Spring librarian Janet Pedersen, they discussed the hallmarks of digital citizenry, such as not revealing personal information online, how to avoid or deal with cyber-bullying, and how to conduct themselves as ethically in the online world as they would in the real world.

Putting their knowledge to actual use, the students next went to the Cold Spring School Library Skills Blog and learned how to post a comment on a blog. They wrote a brief comment about what being a digital citizen means to them, signed it with only initials for safety, and posted it as a comment to the blog post lesson entitled “Digital Citizenship.”

An important part of library research instruction is the understanding of how to participate safely in the 21st century world of blogs, wikis and social networking sites. These sixth-graders are well on their way.

— Janet Pedersen is Cold Spring School’s librarian.