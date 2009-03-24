Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:37 am | Sky Obscured 58º

 
 
 
 

Cold Spring School Students Become Digital Citizens

Sixth-graders get an online lesson while learning the ins and outs of Internet safety and protections

By Janet Pedersen | March 24, 2009 | 3:42 a.m.

What does it mean to be a Digital Citizen? Sixth-graders at Cold Spring School recently completed library skills lessons that incorporated both learning about Internet safety and actual real-world practice.

After seeing a presentation by Cold Spring librarian Janet Pedersen, they discussed the hallmarks of digital citizenry, such as not revealing personal information online, how to avoid or deal with cyber-bullying, and how to conduct themselves as ethically in the online world as they would in the real world.

Putting their knowledge to actual use, the students next went to the Cold Spring School Library Skills Blog and learned how to post a comment on a blog. They wrote a brief comment about what being a digital citizen means to them, signed it with only initials for safety, and posted it as a comment to the blog post lesson entitled “Digital Citizenship.”

An important part of library research instruction is the understanding of how to participate safely in the 21st century world of blogs, wikis and social networking sites. These sixth-graders are well on their way.

— Janet Pedersen is Cold Spring School’s librarian.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 