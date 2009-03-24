Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 2:36 am | Sky Obscured 58º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Historical Society Welcomes 3 New Board Members

By Dacia Harwood | March 24, 2009 | 4:01 a.m.

The Goleta Valley Historical Society has announced the election of three new board members to the nonprofit organization, which acts as steward of historic Rancho La Patera, Stow House and the surrounding museum sites and gardens. The new directors are Debby Aceves, Catherine Cavaletto and Russell Llewellyn.

Click here for a slideshow of the new Goleta Valley Historical Society directors.

Aceves is a ninth generation Santa Barbaran who has lived in Goleta for more 25 years. Retired from the Santa Barbara School District, she has served on a number of nonprofit boards, such as CALM, Junior League of Santa Barbara, Native Daughters of the Golden West and Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center. Aceves is a member of the Human Services Commission of Santa Barbara County and sits as Goleta’s representative to the county Library Advisory Committee. Aceves will serve as the Goleta Valley Historical Society’s corresponding secretary.

Cavaletto grew up on a lemon and avocado ranch and, upon retirement, returned to again live in the Goleta Valley, to which her grandparents immigrated in 1892. She graduated from UC Davis and earned a master’s in food science at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. In 2003 she retired from the University of Hawaii faculty, having served as a researcher, department chairwoman and interim associate dean. She will serve as the society’s historian.

Llewellyn joined Montecito Bank & Trust as assistant vice president and Goleta branch manager in January. He is an active member of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, serves as a member and former board member of Leadership Santa Barbara County, and is a past president of Toastmasters-White Hatters Ovation Club. He will serve as treasurer.

The Goleta Valley Historical Society officially thanked retiring board members Larry Miller Jr. and Karin Napel for their time and expertise.

Click here for more information about the Goleta Valley Historical Society, Rancho La Patera and Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Road.

Dacia Harwood is marketing coordinator at Rancho La Patera and Stow House.

