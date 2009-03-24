Woman Accused in Hospital Kidnapping Pleads Not Guilty

The woman accused of kidnapping a 5-hour-old infant from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in February pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Tuesday.
Leianna Arzate, 33, of Santa Maria, faces charges of kidnapping, child endangerment and burglary. She was arrested Feb. 27 in Santa Maria after allegedly kidnapping the newborn boy. Police and witnesses say Arzate dressed to resemble the hospital’s nursing staff, took the baby from his mother’s arms and concealed him in a bag.
Santa Barbara County Superior Court Commissioner Edward DeCaro set Arzate’s preliminary hearing for April 12. She is being held on $500,000 bail.
