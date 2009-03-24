Nava Names New Chief of Staff

Miiler has served in a variety of staff policy and leadership positions in Sacramento, most recently as a consultant to former state Senate President Pro Tem Don Perata , D-Oakland, who was barred by term limits from seeking re-election last year. Among the legislation with which Miller has been involved are bills to provide immediate assistance to homeowners facing foreclosure in the housing crisis; extend the statute of limitations for civil cases alleging sexual child abuse; challenge agricultural marketing orders that effect food quality and price; promote historic child support legislation that became the model for national child support reforms; codify lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Californians as a cognizable group; and provide health care protection to LGBT families.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava , D-Santa Barbara, on Monday announced the appointment of Michael Miller as his new chief of staff. He succeeds Jim DeBoo, who recently accepted a position as chief legislative representative for the city of Los Angeles .

