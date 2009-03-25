The Daily Capitalist: The Meditations of St. Barack

When even ordinary statements are revered as gospel, the media's hero worship may have gone too far

I’m not one to criticize the media because I understand that a degree in communications or journalism does not give them any special understanding of politics and economics. Even if they took Econ 101 and Poly Sci 101 they were fed the usual mainstream flotsam. Why criticize people who don’t have a clue? Most of them are liberal and believe in President Obama and the power of government to solve problems. I also don’t expect them to be unbiased, and it would be naive to express outrage over it. My approach has been to point out the problems and try to explain things clearly from my perspective. But ...

The Fourth Estate seems to be worshiping our president.

At the end of Obama’s news conference Tuesday when asked about solving the Arab-Israeli conflict, he said as an aside:

“That whole philosophy of persistence, by the way, is one that I’m going to be emphasizing again and again in the months and years to come, as long as I am in this office. I’m a big believer in persistence. I think that when it comes to domestic affairs, if we keep on working at it, if we acknowledge that we make mistakes sometimes and that we don’t always have the right answer, and we’re inheriting very knotty problems, that we can pass health care, we can find better solutions to our energy challenges, we can teach our children more effectively, we can deal with a very real budget crisis that is not fully dealt with in my — in my budget at this point, but makes progress.”

I couldn’t believe my ears when on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360° post-game commentary, Democratic Party operative Paul Begala (not a journalist) said in reference to the above statement that it was an interesting “meditation by President Obama.” Picking up on this, David Gergen (a journalist) commented that it was a nice “meditation” about who Obama was. They seemed very excited about it.

Ignore the political content of the statement and you will find it’s just an ordinary statement of Obama’s philosophy of keeping at something to get it solved. Who doesn’t believe that? It’s like saying you don’t believe in trying hard. Of course, trying hard is good. But is it profound? Is it a meditation? No.

Here’s the context in which their statement was used: religion. We all know of the Meditations of St. Paul (and perhaps, St. Augustine, St. Anselm, St. Charles, St. Alban, St. Pio, St. Alphonsus, etc.) and Begala and Gergen used the word in that context. You know, “meditation” as in something profound to take home and study in peace to gain greater understanding.

I will bet you that the words “meditation” and “President Obama” will soon gain currency in the world of the Fourth Estate and we’ll be hearing more of it from other journalists. It will be one of those words like “robust” and “24/7” that sweep through our culture. This is not a criticism of Obama. It’s really a criticism of the state of our system of education. And it’s not a good thing.

— Jeff Harding is a principal of Montecito Realty Investors LLC. A student of economics, he has a strong affinity for free-market economics. This commentary originally appeared on his blog, The Daily Capitalist.