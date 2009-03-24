Defendant in Adoption Fraud Case Enters Not Guilty Plea

A Montecito man suspected of adoption fraud pleaded not guilty at his Tuesday hearing.

Orson Mozes, 57, is accused of bilking clients out of more than $1 million through an international adoption program he ran. According to investigators, Mozes promised the same child to adoptive parents. Victims also claimed he charged them to “hold” a foreign child for them, only to be told later that the child was not available. He is being charged with 62 felony counts in connection with the case.

After more than a year on the run, Mozes was arrested in Florida in late December after an anonymous tip to police. He was extradited to California earlier this month.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Commissioner Edward DeCaro set an April 13 preliminary hearing for Mozes, who is being held on $1 million bail.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .