A-Hunting You Can Go in Chase Palm Park

The city's Eggstravaganza egg hunt will get under way at 10 a.m. April 3

Eggstravaganza, sponsored by the city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department, the biggest egg hunt in town for toddlers to 8-year-olds, will be at 10 a.m. April 3 in the Great Meadow in Chase Palm Park, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Egg hunters are organized by age group into four separate hunt areas. Participants need to bring a basket and keen eyes to gather plenty of chocolate eggs.

Working with the Parks & Recreation Department, the police officers and firefighters associations volunteer and fund the annual event. Firefighters bring a fire engine, give tours and pass out hats and stickers.

Families are encouraged to arrive early for a photo opportunity with the bunny, firefighters and fire engine.

High school volunteers who wish to earn community service should be at Casa Las Palmas, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd., at 8:30 a.m. April 3 for an orientation and to assist with the event.

For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department’s youth activities office at 805.564.5495.

— Terry Brown represents the city of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.