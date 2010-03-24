Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 6:41 pm | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

Granada Takes Green to New Level with ScrapArtsMusic

The troupe's powerful choreography and handmade instruments create a theatrical experience

By Vincent Coronado | March 24, 2010 | 12:08 p.m.

You may think “going green” is an ordinary or common term in American vernacular, and that we’ve exploited every possible way to turn “green” into a routine — but trust us, you haven’t seen, or more appropriately, heard anything yet.

That will change at 8 p.m. Friday when ScrapArtsMusic, the most earth-friendly troupe of percussive artists on the planet, visits The Granada for a strangely exciting and riveting kinetic music event.

The season finale of The Granada’s enTRANCE! The Series, Scrap’s unique acoustic performances have wowed audiences around the globe, most recently at the closing ceremonies of the 2010 Winter Olympics. Transcending language, culture and age, the electrifying production blends intricate rhythms with powerful choreography to create a highly physical, wildly theatrical musical experience.

Led by Gregory Kozak, a percussion virtuoso with a talent for welding, a commitment to recycling and energy to burn, Scrap performs original, beats-driven music using more than 145 mobile sculptural instruments. Each musical invention is hand-built from recycled materials ranging from accordion parts, to aluminum scraps, and even artillery shells, producing unique sounds for which special performance techniques are developed, and giving life to fresh, original compositions.

As a multi-instrumentalist and composer schooled in jazz and world music, Kozak had long been inspired by the avant-garde composers of the 20th century. In the late 1990s, he learned the art of welding to create his own instruments and expand his compositional palette. In 1998, he partnered with Justine Murdy, an environmentalist and architect with a deep love of the arts. Together, the two channeled their eco-inspired vision into a “next-generation” ensemble that would bring their unique and energetic musical concept to life.

They scoured construction sites and scrap yards looking for recyclable and great-sounding plastic pipes, hoses, coils, plumbing fixtures, wooden planks, steel bowls and sheet aluminum — anything that looked interesting yet had the potential to make music. From this industrial salvage, they hand-built, and in the process invented, their first masterpieces.

Scrap’s appearance in Santa Barbara has prompted a variety of participation and activity surrounding the unique nature of the troupe’s art form.

At 11 a.m. Friday, Scrap will participate in The Granada’s Yellow Bus Series, which showcases an array of productions and arranges for low- or no-cost performances for local educators and their students, and serves more than 10,000 area children annually. Students are bused in from local schools and introduced to a world-class performing arts experience. In addition, most events include study guides that cover many of the state’s curriculum standards for the performing arts.

The Yellow Bus event also features the local group, Dancing Drum, who will present a 50-minute interactive performance that will take the young audience on a tour around the world through drum music.

Later in the evening, the young ensemble BOOM Chaka opens for Scrap at 8 p.m. The brainchild of local drummer Craig Thatcher, BOOM Chaka members are handpicked from Thatcher’s younger private drum students at Mike’s Drum Shop in Santa Barbara.

Finally, one local nonprofit also became inspired by ScrapArtsMusic. Art From Scrap incorporated two unique instrument-making workshops in its “Art Workshops for Scrap Artists of All Ages.”

Guest artist Jason Summers, senior art teacher with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art and an early education specialist, led both workshops. Artists were able to experiment with ordinary scrap and learn ways to turn scrap into fantastic instruments to play music, create rhythm or even mimic sounds of nature. Several of the extraordinary pieces the students crafted will be on display at the theater the night of the performance.

Ticket prices are $28 to $58, and children age 15 or younger receive a 50 percent discount. Tickets are available at the Granada box office at 1214 State St. or 805.899.2222, or click here to purchase tickets online.

— Vincent Coronado is the marketing director for The Granada.

