Local News

Candidates Start Year Off Strong in Campaign Fundraising

Latest reports show county Supervisor Janet Wolf and DA hopeful Josh Lynn leading their opponents

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | March 24, 2010 | 10:30 p.m.

Monday marked the latest filing deadline for campaign-finance reports for the June 8 primary election, and local candidates and committees have been busy fundraising.

In the Second District county supervisor race, incumbent Janet Wolf leads former Santa Barbara City Councilman Dr. Dan Secord in fundraising, with $42,554 so far in 2010, adding to last year’s totals of $117,371.

Secord, who turned in his intent to run papers just in time, raised $21,645 during the current filing period, which includes contributions from Jan. 1 to March 17.

Santa Maria residents Alice Patino and Steve Lavagnino have both begun fundraising for the Fifth District seat, receiving contributions totaling $7,730 and $9,685 this period, respectively. Lavagnino has significantly more cash, though, at about $35,900 to Patino’s $1,667.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Joyce Dudley and Chief Trial Deputy Joshua Lynn are continuing their push for cash in the race for county district attorney.

Dudley has raised $71,652 so far this year, almost as much as she raised in all of 2009.

Lynn, who received an $80,000 loan from district attorney office investigator Dan Raimer, has raised $130,059 this calendar year. He also received $20,000 from the Santa Barbara County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association. He raised nearly $50,000 last year.

Many county races have incumbents running unopposed, but the treasurer-tax collector seat is up for grabs with incumbent Bernice James not running for re-election. Harry Hagen, the assistant treasurer-tax collector administrator for the county, is the only one of the four candidates who filed the pre-election campaign finance report. He made a loan of $6,513 to himself.

In the state races, 35th Assembly District candidates continue to put up huge numbers.

Das Williams, who raised about $330,000 last year, received an additional $88,511 this year. With an ending cash balance of $288,207, he has far outraised Democratic opponent Susan Jordan. Jordan has $30,213 in total contributions this year, adding to her 2009 totals of almost $225,000.

Republican candidate Mike Stoker reported $13,544 this period, adding to $102,537 last year. His opponent in the primary, Daniel Goldberg, doesn’t have campaign finance reports available through the Secretary of State’s Office.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava raised about $36,000 this period in his bid for state attorney general, adding to more than $417,000 last year.

State Sen. Tony Strickland reported $13,400 this period in his race for controller.

Absentee ballots for the June 8 primary election will be mailed May 10.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

