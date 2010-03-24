Business Turns Sour for Mesa Cookie Shop

Hot Cookie will close its doors April 3 after a year of declining sales

The owner of Hot Cookie, a cookie delivery business with a Mesa storefront, announced Wednesday that it will close its doors effective April 3.

It has been a year since the business opened its 2018 Cliff Drive location in the Mesa Center.

Owner Christina Gumpert cited declining sales during the past 12 months as the reason behind the closure.

“We feel that opening our retail shop was the right move for expanding our business, although the time and location may not have been,” according to a statement Gumpert sent out Wednesday.

The future of Hot Cookie’s online business is also uncertain, the statement said, though the business still will take orders and deliver cookie gifts until April 2.

“We would like to personally extend our sincere thank you to the generous people of Santa Barbara and all the wonderful customers who have supported us over the years,” the statement said. “It has been a great experience and honor to do business with you. Thank you for letting us make your lives a little sweeter.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .