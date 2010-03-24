Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 6:35 pm | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 

MTD Invites Public to Participate in ‘Transit Talk’

The agency wants to hear from riders and others during Thursday's forum

By Kate Schwab | March 24, 2010 | 7:23 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District would like to hear from riders and others on a variety of topics, during a semi-annual “Transit Talk” from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the MTD administration office, 550 Olive St.

The public is invited to meet with the MTD board and staff to discuss service, finance, customer service and more.

For more information about specific proposed route and schedule changes, click here or call the downtown Transit Center at 805.963.3366.

MTD will provide a courtesy pass to any attendees who request one, for their return trip home after the forum. Anyone requiring a Courtesy Pass must request one at the meeting.

For information regarding travel to MTD at 550 Olive St., call 805.963.3366 for detailed trip planning assistance.

Transit Talk informational fliers are available on all MTD buses and at the downtown Transit Center, or request one by e-mailing .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

