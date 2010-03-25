Santa Barbara Police Join Mustache Madness for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

Officers competing for cache of awards for best 'stache, but kids reap real benefits

The Santa Barbara Police Department’s Patrol Team 1 will be presenting the results of its inaugural Mustache March-Mustache Contest on Monday, in a benefit for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

The event, to be held from 4 to 9 p.m. at Chino’s Rock & Tacos, 714 State St., offers the opportunity to see some of Santa Barbara’s finest compete for Best Mustache, Worst Mustache and Honorable Mention awards. Local celebrity judges include John Palminteri, police Sgt. Mike McGrew and Police Chief Cam Sanchez. Judging begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation children shaving off participating officers’ mustaches.

Admission is free and Chino’s Rock & Tacos will donate 10 percent of all sales during the event to TBCF. Anyone with a mustache — real or fake — gets a free taco. The Kelt Group, a Santa Barbara-based, privately held asset management firm, is sponsoring the festivities.

The nonprofit Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is dedicated to providing a wide range of support for families with children suffering with cancer. Click here for more information or call 805.637.8423. Click here to make a donation to the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation through givezooks!

— Nikki Katz is founder and program director of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.