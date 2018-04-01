Isla Vista Teen Center to Launch Teen Wellness Program

Isla Vista teens will have the opportunity to participate in the community’s first Teen Wellness Program thanks to a $2,505 grant from The Fund for Santa Barbara and efforts of the IV Teen Alliance, a volunteer group that includes IV Teen Center leaders and UCSB students.

The program will kick off at the Isla Vista Teen Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31.

The goal of the Teen Wellness Program is to teach teens in the Isla Vista community how to be their own advocates regarding their physical, emotional and social health.

The program will include 30-minute health education workshops focusing on subjects such as good sleeping habits, nutrition and stress management. The education classes will be followed by physical activities.

The long-term program goal is to reduce teens’ risk of strokes, Type 2 diabetes and heart disease by showing them the value of frequent physical activity, healthy eating and a positive outlook on life.

The Isla Vista Teen Center is a program of the Youth & Family Services YMCA serving sixth- through 12th-grade students from Isla Vista and the northern Goleta community.

— Leonor Reyes represents the Channel Islands YMCA.