Local News

Highway 1 at Limekiln Creek to Remain Closed Overnight After Mudslide

A two-mile portion of the roadway at Big Sur also is closed after a landslide last week

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | March 24, 2011 | 6:19 p.m.

A mudslide that closed a portion of Highway 1 in both directions at Limekiln Creek, 25 miles south of Big Sur in Monterey County, is being cleared, but the section will remain closed at least overnight Thursday, Caltrans said.

Caltrans crews and two private contractors have been clearing the debris and securing the roadway, which initially was expected to be reopened at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, though, a subcontractor’s loader was hit and damaged by a large boulder, so the clearing operation has been suspended until Friday at dawn. No injuries were reported, and a new estimated time for the highway to reopen has not been set.

Highway 1 is now temporarily closed on both sides of Big Sur — Rocky Creek on the north and Hermitage on the south.

Last week, another landslide destroyed a portion of Highway 1 between Big Sur and Carmel in Monterey County. Officials said a two-mile section will remain closed in both directions for at least another month while crews complete temporary repairs.

That section of Highway 1, north of Big Sur from the Bixby Creek Bridge to Palo Colorado Road south of Carmel, is closed to all vehicles, including bicyclists and emergency vehicles.

Condon Johnson & Associates of Oakland is the contractor for the $2.5 million contract. The contractors are drilling vertical and horizontal soil nails under the northbound lane to stabilize the remaining portion of road.

All businesses along Highway 1 remain open during the repairs, and Highways 101, 68 and 46 can be used as alternative routes to access the closed section.

More rain is in the forecast through the weekend.

