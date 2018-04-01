Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:06 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 

Paul Suding: Impress Your First ‘Customers’ — the Realtors

The right approach to presentation and pricing a key to success for sellers

By Paul Suding, Noozhawk Columnist | March 24, 2011 | 7:20 p.m.

If you’re planning to sell your home, consider the two most important factors that influence whether your house will sell: presentation and price. Period!

Before the first buyer ever sees your home, it is critical for you as a seller to understand the weight and impact of these factors and to implement best practices for both.

Contrary to what you might guess, why is this so important? Once your home is on the market, the first people to see it are likely to be other real estate agents. An “MLS caravan,” “agent open house” or “office tour” are common methods your Realtor may employ to gain exposure for the property. In fact, they are among the best tools available to sell your property.

In essence, the agents who represent prospective buyers for your home become your “customers.” If buyers’ agents sense that pride of ownership is absent or that the price is too high relative to the condition of your home, they may never return with their buyers.

Once that happens, you probably will have lost the best sources of ready buyers. It has oft been stated and never more true than here, “You only have one chance for a first impression.”

The best practice for maximizing presentation is to decide which changes and upgrades will give you, the seller, the best ROI — or Return On Improvement. Spend your improvement capital on the things that give you the most payback.

One of the best places to spend your dollars is on professional staging. Discuss this and other improvements such as carpeting, painting, landscaping, etc., with your agent to help determine the most productive outcome.

The best practice for pricing can be more elusive. Santa Barbara is well known for all of its wonderful yet very diverse neighborhoods. It’s one factor that continually attracts buyers here despite overall economic conditions. If all of the homes in our town were similar, it would be easy.

But since they aren’t, your best approach to “right pricing” is to rely on the working partnership with your agent. He or she is the expert who is in the business of knowing value — day in and day out. Work with him or her to really know the comparable properties, both for sale and sold.

Gaining a clear and comprehensive knowledge of the current market as it relates to your specific home will automatically point you to the right price.

As a seller, make your best first impression with presentation and pricing. If your first “customers” are impressed, they will do the selling for you.

Paul Suding, a real estate agent with Cool Santa Barbara Homes and Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. He can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.455.8055.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 