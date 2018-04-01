Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce to Present Quarterly Business Star Awards

Honorees are Joanne Funari of Business First Bank, Dave Davis of the CEC, Kathleen Baushke of Transition House and Joe Howell of Howell, Moore & Gough LLP

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced the winners of its quarterly Business Star Awards. The businesses and individuals were recognized for their outstanding contributions to the quality of life for Santa Barbara.

This year’s awards are sponsored by Southern California Edison and will be presented at the 12th Annual State of the City breakfast at 7:30 a.m. next Wednesday, March 30, at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort. For tickets, call Marcia Reed at 805.965.3023 x103.

Business Woman — Joanne Funari, president, Business First Bank

This award is made to a chamber businesswoman who through her actions is a role model for the local community.

Funari moved to Santa Barbara in 1991 when she joined City Commerce Bank. She is a founder and president of Business First Bank and has more than 28 years of experience in the financial industry.

Before joining Business First Bank, she served in executive positions at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Bank of New York. Her education includes a graduate degree with honors and exceptional performance in asset liability management and finance from the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington and UCLA.

Funari has been dedicated to the Santa Barbara community for more than 20 years and serves the community as a volunteer in numerous capacities, including as a board member for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College, president of the Citizens Advisory Council for Continuing Education for SBCC, Steering Committee co‐chair of the South Coast Business & Technology Awards, past president of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce; board member and secretary of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce; board member of the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization, board member of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project; la presidenta and chief executive officer of Old Spanish Days Fiesta; and a board member of the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation. Funari also serves on the Santa Barbara County Finance Corporation on behalf of the First District.

Innovator — Dave Davis, CEO and executive director, Community Environmental Council

This award is traditionally presented to an individual who has made a significant innovative contribution to positively impacting the world.

Davis is the CEO/executive director and a member of the Board of Directors of the Community Environmental Council, a 40-year-old Santa Barbara‐based nonprofit focused on promoting energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable transportation, and addressing the critical issues of peak oil and climate change. CEC’s goal is to reduce the community’s carbon footprint by ending the region’s dependency on fossil fuels in one generation.

Davis serves as chairman of the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District Board of Directors, the provider of regional transit services to the Santa Barbara South Coast and a national leader in the electric bus technology. He currently or in the past has served on the board of directors of numerous other organizations, including the UCSB Economic Forecast Project, the Santa Barbara Economic Community Project, the Coastal Housing Partnership and the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

Before coming to the CEC, Davis served as the City of Santa Barbara’s community development director and city planner for nearly 25 years before retiring from public service. During his tenure there, he directed the city’s activities of planning, redevelopment, building and safety, cultural arts funding, and the community development block grant program.

Davis has received numerous awards for his work and community involvement, including national recognition for planning innovation from the National League of Cities, social advocacy from the American Planning Association and lifetime achievement from the American Institute of Architects. He has been named Planner of the Year by the Citizens Planning Association of Santa Barbara as well as Citizen of the Year by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization. The Pacific Coast Business Times recently recognized Davis for distinction in the “Who’s Who in Clean Tech and Sustainability 2010.”

Community Collaboration — Kathleen Baushke, executive director, Transition House

This award is made to a chamber business making a significant contribution to the quality of life and economic vitality of the region.

In 2003, Baushke, longtime volunteer, past board member and the existing assistant director, became executive director of the Transition House. She serves on the boards of WillBridge and Second Story.

Transition House’s history of community support continues with more than 40 service- or faith‐based organizations and 1,200 volunteers donating their time and talents each year. Area merchants help by donating time, materials and contributions to the agency’s efforts. Many businesses also offer meaningful employment with benefits to residents of Transition House.

Baushke’s latest project, The Mom’s Project, “will change the future for homeless and impoverished kids in our community,” she said. The agency has worked for years to secure funding for the project, the bulk of which comes from federal low‐income housing tax credits, and competition is fierce, according to board president Craig Allen. In addition to getting families off the streets and giving them a chance to restart their lives, Allen said the project has big financial benefits, too. The project’s construction budget is $3 million and will take a year to build, supporting local workers.

Businessman — Joe Howell, partner, Howell, Moore & Gough LLP

This award is made to a chamber businessman who through his actions is a role model for the local community.

Howell has been a business and transactions lawyer in Santa Barbara since 1974. He began his career in 1973 as a briefing attorney (law clerk) at the Supreme Court of Texas, then moved to Santa Barbara in 1974 to join the firm of Schramm & Raddue. He practiced with that firm as a partner and as managing partner until forming Howell, Moore & Gough LLP in 1996, where he continues to practice with his five partners.

Howell and his wife, Barbara, have two children — son Ben, who is a lawyer, and daughter Sarah, who is a teacher, both living in Los Angeles.

Howell takes great pride in his role, with co‐chairs Bill Cirone and Peter MacDougall, in the successful $4 million endowment campaign for Computers for Families, as well as his ongoing service as a mentor to Jose, a high school junior whom Howell has mentored since 2006.

Howell is an active board member on the Santa Barbara County Board of Education, the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table and Santa Barbara Partners in Education, having served as president of each organization. In 2007, Howell was inducted into the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame as a community leader and was selected for the Santa Barbara News Press Lifetime Achievement Award.

— Steve Cushman is president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.