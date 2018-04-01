Santa Barbara Gets Another Soak but Sunshine Is Back — Briefly

Chance of showers Saturday will give way to a sunny Sunday and clear, warmer conditions next week

Santa Barbara County’s on-again, off-again relationship with rain shifted to the off phase Friday as sunshine is making a brief appearance between storms. Showers are expected to return Saturday but will likely be gone by Sunday. As of now, next week should see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Thursday evening drizzle turned to soft, steady rain Thursday night, but few problems were reported from the latest storm, which moved out overnight.

On Friday morning, the county Public Works Department reported that San Marcos Pass had recorded 2.30 inches of rainfall in the previous 24 hours. Tecolote Canyon west of Goleta reported 2.14 inches, Mount Calvary 2.04 inches, Carpinteria .95 inches, Montecito .84 inches, Goleta .83 inches and downtown Santa Barbara .73 inches.

The National Weather Service said Friday will be sunny with temperatures in the low 60s. Breezy conditions are expected after nightfall with gusts up to 25 mph.

The weather service said gale-force winds will be blowing in the Santa Barbara Channel through Saturday, and beachgoers will face hazardous high surf from the storm.

Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of rain by midday. The weather service said the threat of showers should drop to 40 percent Saturday night before the storm clears out by midnight. High temperatures in the low 60s are forecast for Saturday.

Beginning on Sunday, sunshine is in the forecast for the rest of the week. Sunday’s daytime temperatures should be in the low 60s but a warming trend will propel them into the 70s by Thursday, the weather service said.

