Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:29 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Gets Another Soak but Sunshine Is Back — Briefly

Chance of showers Saturday will give way to a sunny Sunday and clear, warmer conditions next week

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo 9 a.m. | March 25, 2011 | 3:10 a.m.

Santa Barbara County’s on-again, off-again relationship with rain shifted to the off phase Friday as sunshine is making a brief appearance between storms. Showers are expected to return Saturday but will likely be gone by Sunday. As of now, next week should see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Thursday evening drizzle turned to soft, steady rain Thursday night, but few problems were reported from the latest storm, which moved out overnight.

On Friday morning, the county Public Works Department reported that San Marcos Pass had recorded 2.30 inches of rainfall in the previous 24 hours. Tecolote Canyon west of Goleta reported 2.14 inches, Mount Calvary 2.04 inches, Carpinteria .95 inches, Montecito .84 inches, Goleta .83 inches and downtown Santa Barbara .73 inches.

The National Weather Service said Friday will be sunny with temperatures in the low 60s. Breezy conditions are expected after nightfall with gusts up to 25 mph.

The weather service said gale-force winds will be blowing in the Santa Barbara Channel through Saturday, and beachgoers will face hazardous high surf from the storm.

Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a 60 percent chance of rain by midday. The weather service said the threat of showers should drop to 40 percent Saturday night before the storm clears out by midnight. High temperatures in the low 60s are forecast for Saturday.

Beginning on Sunday, sunshine is in the forecast for the rest of the week. Sunday’s daytime temperatures should be in the low 60s but a warming trend will propel them into the 70s by Thursday, the weather service said.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Follow the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 