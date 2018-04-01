Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:02 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 

Sotheby’s International Realty Scores 17 ADDY Awards

It receives two gold, five silver and seven bronze honors in the Coastal California competition

By Andrew Wood for Sotheby's International Realty | March 24, 2011 | 5:37 p.m.

Sotheby’s International Realty agent Suzanne Perkins’ team, including Heather Hodina and Tom Ploch, as well as Sotheby’s advertising coordinator Lauren Stewart were honored by the American Advertising Federation with 17 ADDY Awards in the 2011 Coastal California ADDY Award competition.

2011 marks the third year that Sotheby’s International Realty has entered the ADDY Award competition, with agents and staff having received eight awards in 2010. This year, Perkins’ team received two Gold ADDY Awards, five Silver Awards and seven Bronze Awards for full-page and multiple-page ads and inserts in magazines including Polo, Haute, Rosewood, C, Luxe, Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Dining, Dupont and Seasons, as well as for Perkins’ Web site, listing presentation and brochure designs.

Stewart received two Silver ADDY Awards and one Bronze Award for full-page ad designs for Santa Barbara agents Perkins, Harry Kolb, Michael Calcagno, Nancy Hamilton and Stefani Taliaferro in St. Regis San Francisco — Bespoke Magazine, Texas Monthly Magazine and Los Angeles Magazine.

“We are very proud of our exceptional marketing team for this incredible achievement,” said Greg Tice, senior vice president and brokerage manager for Sotheby’s International Realty’s Santa Barbara offices. “Our award-winning staff and agents are fully deserving of the recognition they received at this year’s Coastal California ADDY Award competition.”

The awards were presented on March 10 at the American Advertising Federation of Santa Barbara’s ADDY Evening of Awards at the Contemporary Arts Forum. The mission of the ADDY competition, which attracts more than 50,000 entries every year in local competitions, is to recognize and reward creative excellence in the art of advertising. The Coastal California ADDY Awards is conducted annually by the American Advertising Federation of Santa Barbara.

— Andrew Wood represents Sotheby’s International Realty.

