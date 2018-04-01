Tickets On Sale Now for Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation’s ‘Saks & the City’

New for this year's event is a Dice & Diamonds Casino for significant others

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, a Santa Barbara-based foundation dedicated to providing support for families with children suffering from cancer on the Central Coast, will present its fourth annual “Saks & the City” fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 7.

The event, to be held at Saks Fifth Avenue at 1001 State St. in Santa Barbara, offers a special night for ladies to get out and be spoiled with delicious food from local restaurants, cocktails, makeovers, massages and sneak peeks at the latest fashion previews while trying on the latest must-haves from designers including Etro, Diane Von Furstenberg, Les Copains, Milly, Tory Burch, Elie Tahari, Piazza Sempione, Theory and more. Pre-shopping will be available starting Monday, April 4, with 10 percent of the proceeds going to the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

A special addition to this year’s event is the Dice & Diamonds Casino — a perfect opportunity for your significant other to do something fun while you shop! There will also be a spectacular live

auction featuring a first glimpse and bidding opportunity for TBCF’s exclusive Santa Barbara International Film Festival celebrity-autographed “Hope for Kids” Ty Warner Bear coming soon to eBay. Celebrity autographs include Colin Firth, Annette Bening, Warren Beatty, Nicole Kidman, Kevin Costner, Leonardo DiCaprio and many more.

Additional auction items include an afternoon pool party, barbecue and concert with Kenny Loggins and his new band; a dinner party at a private estate with music performed by Benise; a Surfari barbecue at Hollister Ranch with 10-time world champion surf legend Kelly Slater; a Laguna Beach weekend getaway; an exclusive Beverly Hills beauty makeover with Cristophe; and an incredible surf retreat with Shaun Tomson, South African surfer and holder of the 1977 Men’s World Championship.

Attendees will have the opportunity to bid for dance parties, makeovers, personal training/physical fitness, spa treatments, boating excursions and more. All of the proceeds will benefit local families in need of TBCF services.

All aspects of this event are the result of generous donations. In 2010, “Saks & the City” raised more than $70,000 in donations for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. The event is expected to sell out.

The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation wishes to thank Saks Fifth Avenue, Russian Bear Vodka and Unbelievable Wine for making this event possible with their generous annual support. Additional sponsors of this year’s event include Olio e Limone, Blush, Dice & Diamonds Casino Events, Endy Med, Chocolats du Cali Bressan, Body Work by Alex, Zen Diva Spa, Los Arroyos, Via Vai, China Palace, Los Agaves, Crepes Yum Yum, SpiritLand Bistro, Dolce Salon, Cox Communications, AMS Entertainment, ParentClick.com, Jensen Audio Visual, DJ Fab and Village Modern Foods.

For tickets to “Saks & the City,” click here or call 805.563.4723. Individual tickets are $125 each, and couples tickets are $225.

“This year’s event will be especially exciting with the addition of the Dice & Diamonds Casino,” TBCF Executive Director Marni Rozet said. “In addition to raising much-needed funds, this unique event is designed to build community awareness about the organization during an exceptionally fun and exciting evening. TBCF is a locally funded, grass-roots organization, and we are proud to be involved with such a generous and compassionate group of people.”

— Sheela Hunt is a co-chair for the “Saks & the City IV” event.