McKinley School Celebrates Student Artists with Family, Community, Friends

Santa Barbara’s McKinley School held a successful — and well-attended — All-School Art Show on Friday.
Local artists and art enthusiasts, students and their families all turned out for the show, as did Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Dave Cash, several school board members, staff of the Incredible Children’s Art Network, members of the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, and more!
Art Show organizers expressed thanks to McConnell’s Ice Cream for the yummy ice cream donation and were grateful the raffle donors: Dick Blick Art Materials, National Charity League of Santa Barbara and Speedball Inc.
The McKinley Art Program began in 2007 with a generous donation by a group of individuals who recognize the great importance of art in our community. The McKinley Elementary ICAN Art Program is committed to bringing high-quality art education to students year-round. The McKinley program is part of a larger group called the Incredible Children’s Art Network, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and supporting organization of the Santa Barbara Foundation.
— Angela Lang is a teaching artist at McKinley School.