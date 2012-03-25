Boogie and Blues to Rock Carpinteria’s Plaza Playhouse Theater

Acoustic blues guitar player Lloyd Jones and boogie-woogie piano player Carl Sonny Leyland will bring their unique blend of distinctly American music genres to the Plaza Playhouse Theater in Carpinteria on April 10 for a one night-only special performance.

Long before Portland became trendy and synonymous with urban-hipster-locavore-foodie-and-microbrewing-grooviness, Jones was sowing his musical seeds in the muddy Oregon soil, which has given audiences 30-plus-years of fierce guitar slinging, impassioned singing and soulful songwriting. Jones describes his sound as “combine New Orleans rhythms, the simplicity of Memphis music, and the rawness of the blues, all for the 21st century.”

Meanwhile, Leyland emigrated to the United States from his native England in 1988. He found himself in New Orleans, where he quickly gained a large following for his authentic blues and early rock ‘n’ roll stylings. His expanded repertoire now includes ragtime and early jazz styles. Not resting on paying tribute to the greats of old, Leyland provides plenty of surprises by always playing something new for concertgoers.

Both Jones and Leyland will play mixes of their own music and pay homage to the blues and boogie-woogie artists who have inspired them.

Showtime is 7 to 10 p.m. April 10. Tickets are $15 in advance ($18 online, which includes service charge) and $20 the night of the show, and can be purchased at the Plaza Playhouse Theater box office, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., and the Curious Cup bookstore, 929 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria. Click here to purchase tickets online.

The Plaza Playhouse Theater, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., is the center of arts and entertainment for the entire Carpinteria Valley community. Click here for more information.

— Melinda Bie represents the Plaza Playhouse Theater.