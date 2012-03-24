Cox Communications Donates $100,000 to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

Cox Communications has made a $100,000 commitment toward Building Well. Being Well. The Campaign for the New Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

The Cox gift — which includes a $50,000 cash gift along with $50,000 of in-kind services — is part of the campaign’s Corporate Partner Program, co-chaired by volunteer leaders Jim Knight and Craig Zimmerman.

“As the newest member of our Corporate Partner Program, Cox Communications, by working in partnership with us, exemplifies best what organizations can accomplish when they work together,” said Diane Wisby, vice president of the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation. “In tandem, we can better meet a pressing community need; in this case, building an acute-care community hospital that will serve not only our local workforce and community residents but generations to come.”

“The Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital is an important part of our community, and Cox Communications is proud to support the hospital so that it can continue to provide critical and life-saving health services to those in need,” said Dave Bialis, senior vice president and general manager of Cox Communications’ operations in California, which includes Santa Barbara.

“We’re excited to watch this incredible new hospital be built in the heart of the Goleta Valley.”

Cottage Health System is in the process of building a new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital to meet California’s requirements to withstand a major earthquake and to provide a larger facility designed to accommodate the medical technologies that have evolved during the past decades. The rebuild will also position the hospital and Cottage Health System to respond to the growing health-care needs of the region.

The new, two-story hospital will have a total of 152,000 square feet and is expected to be completed in 2014. Plans include more than doubling the size of the Emergency Department and expanding both the Surgical Services Department and the Center for Wound Management. The new facility will improve patient privacy by providing all private rooms.

Although the state is requiring the work, it is providing no funding to help hospitals reach this deadline goal originally set for 2013. There is also no funding coming from any local or national agency.

The new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital has an estimated total cost of $114 million. Funds to pay for the rebuilding project will come from hospital operations, tax-exempt bonds and community donations. Community leaders Don Anderson and Bill Peeples are co-chairs of the fundraising drive to raise $14 million toward the total rebuilding cost.

— Maria Zate is the marketing and public affairs manager for Cottage Health System.