Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:28 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: You’re Mitt Romney, and With Friends Like These ...

Republican presidential candidate's embrace of the Paul Ryan budget plan likely to further threaten his standing with voters

By Mark Shields | March 24, 2012 | 4:55 p.m.

You’re Mitt Romney, and after six arduous — sometimes embarrassing — years of campaigning, the Republican presidential nomination, while still beyond your reach, may be finally in view.

Just 16 months ago, before the formal campaign began, according to the trusted Wall Street Journal-NBC News poll, Americans rated their feelings toward you more positively than negatively by 28 percent to 20 percent. Now that same survey finds your positive remains at 28 percent, while your negative personal number has nearly doubled to 39 percent.

By way of comparison, at the same point in the 2008 campaign, the eventual Democratic nominee, now-President Barack Obama, then embroiled in a fierce contest with Hillary Clinton, received a positive personal rating from 49 percent and a negative from 34 percent.

You’re Romney, and you know that no presidential nominee has ever won the White House with the kind of negative personal ratings you’re now getting, but you can take some comfort from the fact that no U.S. president, except the sainted Franklin Roosevelt, has ever won re-election with the unemployment numbers of the Obama administration.

When asked in last month’s CNN/ORC survey whether Romney or Obama favors the rich, the middle class or the poor, the results were distressing for the GOP. Some 65 percent of voters believe Romney favors the rich to just 28 percent who see him favoring the middle class (a spacey 4 percent detect a previously unnoticed Romney tilt to the poor.) Obama was seen to be favoring the rich by 28 percent, the middle class by 40 percent and the poor by 32 percent.

The March CBS-New York Times poll asked, “Do you think (Mitt Romney/Barack Obama) understands the needs and problems of people like you?” By a solid 55 percent to 42 percent score, voters believe Obama understands their lives. Obama, it could be said, “feels their pain,” but not Romney. Just 31 percent of those polled think Romney understands what they are going through daily, while 59 percent, nearly twice as many, see him as failing to understand their needs and problems.

Add to this the lopsided majority of voters (77 percent) who find that “there is too much power in the hands of a few rich people and large corporations in the U.S.” and (the 61 percent) who believe that “the economic system in this country unfairly favors the wealthy” over the 36 percent who think the system is “generally fair to most Americans.”

So you’re Romney, and along comes the Republican chairman of the House Budget Committee, the man who The Wall Street Journal editorial page praises relentlessly as bold, courageous and intelligent. His name is Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and he has written a budget that while historically cutting health care and other special spending in its quest for fiscal solvency, would also cut the income tax rate of the richest Americans by at least 28.5 percent and extend the about-to-expire George W. Bush 2001 and 2003 tax cuts at a cost to the Treasury of $5.4 trillion over the next decade.

The average individual tax cut for struggling American millionaires, the same guys with whom Romney and the Republicans are judged to be too chummy and/or subservient towards, would be a measly $150,000 a year. At the same time, the Ryan budget (which Romney has embraced) would cut in the next 10 years $770 billion in Medicaid spending and other programs for less affluent Americans.

You’re Romney, and too many voters think you care too much about the rich and the powerful, and care and understand too little about their own struggles. You’re Romney, and with friends like the bold Ryan, your task just got a little tougher.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 