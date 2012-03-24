Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:21 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Storm Expected to Hit South Coast Sunday, with Heavy Rain, High Wind and Hail Likely

Winds gusting to 25 mph expected as latest storm moves into Central Coast

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | March 24, 2012 | 9:35 p.m.

A slow-moving Pacific storm is due to arrive on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast late Saturday, with showers — heavy at times — continuing through Sunday night. Rainfall amounts should range from three-quarters of an inch to 1½ inches, but could be as high as 3 inches in some foothill and mountain locations.

The National Weather Service said south winds are expected to increase overnight to 15 to 20 mph Sunday, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Snow levels are expected to be between 4,000 and 7,000 feet, so not a lot of the white stuff is expected locally, but travel on Interstate 5 over the Grapevine north of Los Angeles could be affected, the weather service said.

There is a chance of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening, with the potential for heavy downpours and hail, forecasters said. Offshore, the weather service said mariners should be prepared for a chance of thunderstorms and isolated waterspouts.

Warming centers for the homeless will be open at several locations Saturday and Sunday.

» 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday — First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St. in Santa Barbara; Unity Church, 1656 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara; University Religious Center, 777 Camino Pescadero in Isla Vista; and Good Samaritan Shelter, 401 W. Morrison Ave., Suite B, in Santa Maria

» 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday — First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara; Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. in Santa Barbara; University Religious Center in Isla Vista; and Good Samaritan Shelter in Santa Maria

Call 805.324.2372 for more information and updates.

Sunday’s daytime high temperatures will be in the mid-50s with overnight lows in the 40s.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60, with mostly clear but cooler conditions the rest of the week.

This latest storm should provide a boost for skimpy rain totals throughout the region. Santa Barbara, with 7.49 inches, remains at only 49 percent of normal for the rain season, which began Sept. 1, according to the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District. Goleta is at 58 percent, with 9.23 inches. Carpinteria, at 5.44 inches, is the driest spot at 33 percent of normal, while Figueroa Mountain is the wettest location with 14.28 inches, or 77 percent.

Lake Cachuma, which is a major water source for the South Coast, the Santa Ynez Valley and Lompoc, is 85.7 percent filled and stands about 10 feet below spill level.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

