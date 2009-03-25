Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:10 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Lyle Lovett to Perform at Santa Barbara Bowl Aug. 9

Concert will include special guest Madeleine Peyroux

By Anna Suarez | March 25, 2009 | 2:50 p.m.

Four-time Grammy winner Lyle Lovett returns to the Santa Barbara Bowl with special guest Madeleine Peyroux on Aug. 9.

Lovett has led a remarkable career, which includes 13 albums and more than 4 million records sold. His music uniquely intersects an array of genres from country to folk to big-band swing and traditional pop as evidenced by such revered albums as Lyle Lovett, Pontiac, Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, Joshua Judges Ruth and The Road to Ensenada.

It’s Not Big It’s Large, Lovett’s latest collection, has been one of the most acclaimed efforts of his career. The album contains big, contemporary themes, but it is Lovett’s gift to make the deep thoughts slide down like honey. For the last few years, Lovett, who is able to conjure musical magic in a variety of settings, has been alternating Large Band tours with acoustic shows teaming with John Hiatt, as well as larger songwriter circles also featuring Hiatt, Guy Clark and Joe Ely.

Singer/songwriter/guitarist Peyroux is fresh off the release of Bare Bones, her third album in four years, which is both an extension of 2004’s Careless Love and 2006’s Half the Perfect and a bold step into previously unexplored psychological terrain. This fluid and enthralling new work is Peyroux’s most personal yet, hardly surprising considering she had a hand in writing each of the 11 songs, marking the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

Tickets range from $40-$70, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. For information, call 805.962.7411.

— Anna Suarez is a publicist.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 