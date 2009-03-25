Lyle Lovett to Perform at Santa Barbara Bowl Aug. 9

Four-time Grammy winner Lyle Lovett returns to the Santa Barbara Bowl with special guest Madeleine Peyroux on Aug. 9.

Lovett has led a remarkable career, which includes 13 albums and more than 4 million records sold. His music uniquely intersects an array of genres from country to folk to big-band swing and traditional pop as evidenced by such revered albums as Lyle Lovett, Pontiac, Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, Joshua Judges Ruth and The Road to Ensenada.

It’s Not Big It’s Large, Lovett’s latest collection, has been one of the most acclaimed efforts of his career. The album contains big, contemporary themes, but it is Lovett’s gift to make the deep thoughts slide down like honey. For the last few years, Lovett, who is able to conjure musical magic in a variety of settings, has been alternating Large Band tours with acoustic shows teaming with John Hiatt, as well as larger songwriter circles also featuring Hiatt, Guy Clark and Joe Ely.

Singer/songwriter/guitarist Peyroux is fresh off the release of Bare Bones, her third album in four years, which is both an extension of 2004’s Careless Love and 2006’s Half the Perfect and a bold step into previously unexplored psychological terrain. This fluid and enthralling new work is Peyroux’s most personal yet, hardly surprising considering she had a hand in writing each of the 11 songs, marking the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

Tickets range from $40-$70, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. For information, call 805.962.7411.

— Anna Suarez is a publicist.