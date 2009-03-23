Spirit of Fiesta, Junior Spirit to be Chosen on April 4

More than a dozen dancers are competing for each coveted position representing Old Spanish Days

The 2009 Spirit of Fiesta and the Junior Spirit of Fiesta will be selected at the annual Spirit of Fiesta dance auditions next month.

The auditions, an always sold-out event, will be held at 1 p.m. April 4 at The Marjorie Luke Theatre. Tickets, priced at $20, are available at the Old Spanish Days office, 129 Castillo St. For ticket informaton, call 805.962.8101.

Thirteen women and two men between the ages of 16 and 21 are auditioning for the title of “Spirit.” Fifteen young women and one boy between the ages of 9 and 11 are auditioning for the title of “Junior Spirit.” All of the participants reside in Santa Barbara County.

Old Spanish Days Fiesta began in 1924 to preserve the Native American, Spanish and Mexican history, culture and traditions, specifically the music, dancing, songs and attire of Santa Barbara, and to attract visitors to the community.

Old Spanish Days Fiesta 2009 is Aug. 5-9. Click here for a calendar of events.

— Jennifer Jimmerson represents Old Spanish Days.