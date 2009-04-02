Families Invited to YMCA’s Day of Active Play and Resources for Healthier Living

Seven branches of Channel Islands YMCA open doors for Healthy Kids Day

The seven branches of the Channel Islands YMCA are inviting the community to participate in YMCA Healthy Kids Day on April 18, the nation’s largest health day for children and families. YMCA Healthy Kids Day includes fun, engaging and creative activities for children and families and promotes year-long wellness and healthy living. The events are free and open to all.

The family wellness activities will take place at these locations:

» Santa Barbara: Paseo Nuevo in the center courtyard from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., hosted by the Santa Barbara and Montecito YMCA branches. Contact Andrea Opfer at 805.687.7727.

» Santa Ynez: The Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, 900 North Refugio Road, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Contact Paula Parisotto at 805.686.2037.

» Lompoc: Lompoc Family YMCA, 201 West College Ave., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Contact Robert Hamilton at 805.736.3483.

» Ventura: Ventura Family YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Road, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Contact Jake Munyon at 805.642.2131 x16.

» Camarillo: Camarillo Family YMCA, 3111 Village at the Park Drive, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Contact Megan Voshell at 805.484.0423.

YMCA Healthy Kids Day is supported by the American Diabetes Association, American Heart Association, American Public Health Association, American Cancer Society, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors. The Channel Islands YMCA is proud to host representatives from local health, safety, and educational organizations along with games and activities designed to illustrate the fun in fitness, free nutritious snacks and giveaways.

Click here for more information about YMCA Healthy Kids Day or call Lynnette Ferrari at 805.969.3288 x14.

— Lynette Ferrari represents Channel Islands YMCA.