‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ Entry Is Judged Incredibly Edible at SBCC

SBCC's first chapter in the International Edible Book Festival is deliciously creative

More than 30 entries paid homage to books of all kind as SBCC opened its first chapter in the The International Edible Books Festival on Wednesday. The competition was hosted by the Luria Library, the School of Culinary Arts and Hotel Management, and the college’s Great Books Program.

Click here for a slideshow of the winning entries in SBCC’s Edible Books Festival.

While the contest is open only to the college community, the community is welcome to view the entries, she said.

The winning entries were:

» Best in Show: “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” by Mara Bautista

» Most Funny: “Cat’s in the Cradle” by Fred Delonenzo

» Most Tasty: “James and the Giant Peach” by Shannon Kenworthy

» Most Like a Book: “SBCC Board Policies” by Leilani Browne and Chantille Marquez

» Most Like the Content: “Tortilla Flats” by Micki Pelrocelli and Maellas Salgado

The International Edible Books Festival is held each year around April 1, the birthday of French gastronome Jean-Anthelme Brillat-Savarin (1755-1826), famous for his book Physiologie du goût,’’ a witty meditation on food.

Click here to view SBCC’s entries posted on the International Edible Books Festival’s Web site.

