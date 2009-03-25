Suspect Sought in Robbery at Goleta Branch of Montecito Bank & Trust

Man holds up teller just before noon Wednesday, escapes with undisclosed amount of cash

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who robbed the Goleta branch of Montecito Bank & Trust just before noon Wednesday.

The suspect entered the bank at 5658 Calle Real and demanded money from a teller, said Drew Sugars, a Sheriff’s Department spokesman. The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, and he then fled the bank on foot, heading north, Sugars said.

After obtaining a bank surveillance photo, authorities described the suspect as a white male, about 6 feet tall, wearing a light-colored long-sleeved shirt, dark gloves, sunglasses and a blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4150 or the anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at