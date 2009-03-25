Page Youth Center Makes a Game of Its Fundraiser

Basketball squads from Page Youth Center took their game on the road for the facility’s second annual Mardi Gras Fundraiser earlier this month.
As the Harlem Globetrotters’ famed “Sweet Georgia Brown” played in the background at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort Hotel, boys from the fifth-grade 805ers and third- and fourth-grade girls from winter league players hooped it up inside.
Afterward, the players — some adorned with masks and Mardi Gras beads — all paused to pose for a group photo opportunity.
— Wana Dowell is Page Youth Center’s development director.