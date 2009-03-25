Public’s Help Sought in Search for Dog Lost in Montecito

Woody, a hound mix and Gaspar family pet, has been missing in the Montecito foothills since March 16 but was most recently seen in the vicinity of the Hot Springs Trail. His coloring is black and brindle, with white on his snout and white paws. He’s large but slender, gentle and nonaggressive, but extremely shy. He was wearing a purple harness and a blue collar with tags. Please be patient; he will run away from you.
Anyone with information is asked to call Art Gaspar at 805.895.6646 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).