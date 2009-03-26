Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 4:58 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Police Standoff Follows Crash of Car into House

Man drives a car almost completely into a house before bolting to and holing up in a nearby garage

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 26, 2009 | 12:23 a.m.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies engaged in a standoff Wednesday morning with a man who drove his car almost completely into a house near San Marcos High, then fled on foot.

According to a California Highway Patrol report, officers were dispatched around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday to the neighborhood between campus and Goleta Cemetery north of Hollister Avenue, after a man reportedly crashed his Ford Mustang into a house in the 100 block of Cameta Way. Witnesses said the driver, who had a prominent “805” tattoo on his head, fled into a neighboring garage and refused to come out.

After a 90-minute standoff, the Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Team entered the house as CHP officers set up a perimeter outside. The man continued to refuse to comply with orders to surrender so deputies used a K-9 unit dog and a taser to apprehend him. The man, identified as Isaac Lou Ramirez, 34, was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was admitted for injuries he received in the collision.

Authorities say the 1991 Mustang owned by Ramirez was recently purchased from a private seller. According to the CHP report, the car’s license plates belong to a Toyota. Authorities are investigating whether drugs were a factor in the crash. Although Ramirez has an active no-bail warrant, he has been released temporarily to the care of the hospital.

There were no other injuries in the incident, and damage estimates for the house were not immediately available.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

