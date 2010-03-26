City Council to Decide Whether to Carry Out Bag-Tax Survey

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday will consider awarding a contract to a private company to explore whether residents would be open to paying a tax on single-use paper and plastic bags.

The tax would be imposed on those who don’t bring reusable bags when they shop.

The survey also would explore how much residents might be willing to pay for such a tax. The results will indicate whether the item should go to voters on the November ballot.

The City Council approved the funds for the survey in December, with the cost not to exceed $23,319. Staff is recommending that the City Council approve company Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates to conduct the polling.

According to city staff reports, the tax would generate income for the city and could be either a general tax or a specific one. A general tax would require a simple majority, and a specific tax would require the approval of two-thirds of voters.

The city launched its “Where’s Your Bag?” campaign in 2008 and had its kickoff event last August, where attendees were given free reusable canvas bags.

A movement in support of reusable bags already has formed, and a group of supporters plan to march to City Hall at 1 p.m. Tuesday, before the council meeting at 2 p.m.

“More than 10 organizations in Santa Barbara are dedicated to increase awareness about the environmental dangers of single-use bags,” rally organizer Scott Walker said. “The process could be moved along much faster if all council members simply vote to place the measure on the November ballot. A strong turnout of residents at the rally could force that kind of unanimous consent.”

According to a statement sent our by the group Thursday, “Residents should be carrying their own earth-friendly, reusable bags to our local stores. While many people have willingly changed their ways and utilize their own reusable bags, many others have not. A tax would help change habits while at the same time generate city funds.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .