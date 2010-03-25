Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Play Tough for Second League Win

Dos Pueblos wins eight of nine sets in singles against San Marcos

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team played tough and tougher in a Channel League battle against San Marcos on Thursday. The Chargers won 13-5.

Their strength rested in singles, where Sasha Gryaznov, Christian Edstrom and Richard Cheng won eight of nine sets, losing only 10 games between them.

Again, DP was short-staffed, playing without doubles players Andy Silverstein and Peter Shao. The team had to rework the doubles to counter the formidable Royals’ teams, and took five of the nine sets.

In addition, the Chargers had their share of injuries in singles and doubles during the match.

In singles, Richard Cheng came out after the second round with a sore back. In doubles, Sean Handley/Eric Zmolek played a tight first round, and during their second tight set, Zmolek slammed into the fence and bruised and scraped his arm. So, in the third round, Sean Simpson jumped in quickly and secured a third round win with Handley.

On another court, Malcolm Sutton pulled a stomach muscle in the first round at 4-1, but managed to work with his partner, Robert Laskin, to take the set at 6-4. In the second round, the pain deepened, but not before a close loss of 4-6 against No. 1 Jackson Mann/Scott Messier.

Only the tandem of Austin Cano/Eric Katz stayed healthy and swept. In their first round, they fell behind but dug deep, changing the momentum in their favor — from 4-5, to 5-5, to 6-5 and then 7-5.

Spectators from both teams were not disappointed today, as both teams displayed high-level tennis. Way to go, Chargers!

Dos Pueblos, now 7-4 overall and 2-2 in league, will host Oxnard after spring break.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Sasha Gryaznov 3-0

Christian Edstrom 3-0

Richard Cheng 2-0

Yohan Chappaz 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Sean Handley/Eric Zmolek 0-2

Sean Handley/Sean Simpson 1-0

Malcolm Sutton/Robert Laskin 1-1

Robert Laskin/Kyle Davis 0-1

Austin Cano/Eric Katz 3-0

San Marcos Singles

Petar Jivkov 1-2

Garrett Hazarian 0-3

Parker Funk 0-2

Jacob Coffey 0-1

San Marcos Doubles

Jackson Mann/Scott Messier 2-1

Nik Kilpelainen/Garrett Timmons 0-3

Travis Enholm/Jackson Foster 2-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.