Capps Urges Constituents to Take Advantage of Tax Cuts

Benefits are available to taxpayers through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act

By Ashley Schapitl | March 25, 2010 | 5:10 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, is encouraging her constituents to take full advantage of the tax cuts created by passage of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act during this year’s tax filing season.

As of this week, tax refunds were up 10 percent compared with last year, despite only half of taxpayers having filed their returns.

“One-third of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act is tax cuts, and I want to ensure that all Central Coast residents are aware of the important tax benefits available to them as the filing deadline approaches next month,” Capps said. “These tax breaks help families pay for college, buy a new home or car, or make energy-efficient renovations to their homes. I have posted details on my Web site and encourage everyone to visit www.house.gov/capps to learn about these significant tax credits.”

Here are some of the new tax credits available through the Recovery Act:

» Making Work Pay tax credit. Ninety-five percent of working families are already receiving the credit of $400 for an individual or $800 for married couples filing jointly in their 2009 paychecks — and will continue to see these benefits in 2010.

» Tax credits for college expenses. Families and students are eligible for up to $2,500 in tax savings under the American Opportunity Credit as well as enhanced benefits under 529 college savings plans, which help families and students pay for college expenses.

» Homebuyers tax credit. Homebuyers can get a credit — up to $8,000 for first-time home buyers and up to $6,500 for upgrade homebuyers — for homes under contract by April 30, 2010, and purchased by June 30, 2010,under the Homebuyer tax credit. More than 1.7 million households have already taken advantage of the first-time homebuyers tax credit.

» Tax credits for energy-efficient renovations. Taxpayers are eligible for up to $1,500 in tax credits for making energy-efficient improvements to their homes, such as adding insulation and installing energy efficient windows.

» Vehicle sales tax deduction. Taxpayers can deduct the state and local sales taxes they paid for new vehicles purchased from Feb. 17 through Dec. 31 of last year under the vehicle sales tax deduction.

» Expanded family tax credits. Moderate-income families with children may be eligible for an increase in the Earned Income Tax Credit and the additional Child Tax Credit.

» Tax-free unemployment benefits. Individuals who received unemployment insurance in 2009 do not have to pay taxes on the first $2,400 of such earnings.

— Ashley Schapitl is the press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
