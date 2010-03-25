Daniel Petry: A Call to Action

I never imagined that we would see the day when America-hating totalitarians and thugs would be visibly active in our legislature and the Executive Office.

I know that politics is filthy, and both parties feature tactics and ethics that should make anyone with a functioning moral compass cringe. However, the events of the past couple of weeks on health-care reform have demonstrated a flagrant willingness to circumvent congressional rules, parliamentary procedure and — most importantly — the will of the people.

To my friends on the left, shame on you for supporting this administration’s and this Congress’ criminal abuse of power, allowing the unions, plaintiffs bar and the Democrats’ other special interests to skate while the rest of us foot the bill for this power grab. This massive addition to the national debt should make you all sick to your stomachs.

To my conservative friends (and I include myself), shame on you for not being more vocal and organized about making a fact-based counterargument. Moreover, letting past Republicans spend like drunken whores.

We have both failed, and this week a nation’s future became a little dimmer. The prospects of medical innovation and advancement became less promising. The promise that my children will be fiscally better off than me became less likely.

To anyone who thinks I’m just adding hyperbole to a tinderbox, well, maybe I am. But just as I am unwilling to jeopardize my ability to have quality medical care on-demand, neither am I willing to gamble with America’s AAA debt rating or the U.S. dollar’s status as a reserve currency. I am betting that most members of Congress don’t even know what either of those two things are.

For those who voted for this demagogue, I hope you’re beginning to realize that President Barack Obama and his media lap dogs lied to this nation just to win an election. Never in the history of the United States has the federal government intruded so much into the lives of everyday Americans. It truly sickens me to see what evil has been unleashed.

How do you feel when your overlords say such things as, “Obamacare will eventually control the people.”

Then you have a Democratic lawmaker who, by the way, is an impeached judge,say, “There ain’t no rules here. … All this talk about rules … when the deal goes down … we make ‘em up as we go along.”

Nice. If you close your eyes, you can almost hear the distant voices of Lenin and Hitler as our freedom vanishes in the wind.

President Obama came into office promising hope and change. However, he might get more change than he bargained for. By forcing Obamacare on an unwilling country, he has set the stage for the largest civil disobedience movement in U.S. history, which has the ability to undo his legislation and destroy this absurd presidency.

No one is arguing that health-care reform should be ignored. It is common sense; it just didn’t need to be done this way. It didn’t need to be such a huge seizure of power. But I think it was planned that way from the start. The health-care bill is not so much about health care as it is about controlling Americans. The sad fact is that it doesn’t even address the primary issues of rising health-care costs.

These beneficent and all-loving lords of D.C. have even given themselves a lifelong exemption from this bill — and that includes all federal unionized employees. With such a fantastic bill designed for America, why do you think they don’t want to participate?

So now you will have doctors being paid less and asked to do more. Can you say free health care with no doctors? What genius thought of that brilliant process? Oh, that’s right, a president who has never run a business or met a payroll in his life. Supported by people who are economically ignorant and think you can get something for nothing as long as someone else writes the check.

As usual, this awesome bit of legislation is rushed through without looking at the details or the consequences. They didn’t include the $300 billion-plus for the “Doctor Fix” in the Congressional Budget Office report. Why not? It is part of it, right?

Considering the fact that these fools didn’t read the bill, is it any wonder that one of the magnificent benefits they and their leader touted — child health care — was forgotten and not written into the bill? Stupid is as stupid does.

Companies such as Caterpillar are saying they will cut costs to pay for the new health-care taxes. They can’t add these costs to their products; if they did, they wouldn’t be competitive with foreign companies. That leaves only one place to cut costs — employees. At a time when most Americans feel a job is the most important thing, lawmakers pass a law that creates higher unemployment. Do you expect any less from them?

There is just so much wrong with this. People were screaming to start over, to do a better job. Nevertheless, we were ignored. Sixty-five percent of the public didn’t want this particular bill, and then President Obama signs it and says he listened to the American people? He is a demagogue who is striving to transform this nation into some amateurish mental vision he has of utopia.

The most devastating aspect of this bill? Never before, in the history of this country, has the government been able to force people to purchase a product for simply being alive and living here. I can’t wait until they tell us what kind of cars, food, etc., we are mandated to purchase.

The government will need to hire an additional 16,000 Internal Revenue Service agents (can you say KGB?), just to enforce the insurance mandate. However, the system can be easily overwhelmed if even a few million Americans refuse to abide by it. I intend to refuse.

It will be challenged legally, and some argue the Constitution permits it under the Commerce Act. Excuse me, but if you didn’t buy anything, how are you engaging in commerce?

Moreover, don’t even try the car insurance argument. If you don’t drive, you don’t pay for car insurance. No fines. But if you don’t want to pay for health insurance, you’re fined and can even go to jail?

Well, Sieg Heil Obama!

If the states fail in their lawsuit against Obamacare, there will be a precedent in place allowing the government to force you to buy anything they deem is for the common good. With a straight face, how can you possibly argue that this is not a loss of a freedom?

These gangsters don’t care. These despicable thugs even nationalized the student-loan business — putting an additional 30,000 hardworking Americans out of work! So now, we have nationalized the banks, the auto industry, the health-care industry and student loans. Pure evil.

People, just think of what path this slippery slope has the potential to take us down. If it is crafted correctly, future administrations will pass laws that will treat you as some slave drone required to do nothing but be born, breed, work your lives away and then die for the glory of the State. Remember what Rep. John Dingell just said, “Obamacare will eventually control the people.” What is good for the collective is what is good for you.

We are becoming a totalitarian nanny state, and it is a downward spiral that economically ignorant people are blind to seeing. Everyone knows that it will lead to higher taxes for all, not just the rich. Fewer doctors will want to participate in a system that forces them to lose money yet doesn’t protect them from the predatory leeches that are the trial lawyers. This will lead to a decline in health-care availability, and job losses will lead to more on the list of those who need subsidized care. This will garner greater costs, leading to ever-higher taxes,causing an ever-increasing loss of jobs, pushing more and more people into the loving arms of the benevolent state. Moreover, the cycle will repeat itself again and again.

Why is it so hard for the statists to understand this? Maybe it’s not; maybe they’re dreaming of the social utopia they have yearned for. The only problem is, eventually you get to the point of having no one else’s money to spend. Then it’s over. Then the riots begin (think Greece), and all those people you were giving free stuff to come for those who promoted and supported this garbage.

As the truths of this come out and the bribes are exposed, it’s going to make for a very interesting November. I, for one, hope you will choose more carefully who you vote for in November. I want someone who stands for liberty and freedom and is willing to recognize that perhaps there is a chance that Americans know what is best for themselves, and be willing to set aside their own political aspirations so that my family and I can simply live.

While I condemn reactionary violence, I will say this: When the political process becomes corrupted and abused to where the minority controls the majority, people will revolt. When people feel they are pushed to a point where they have no more voice and where they feel oppressed, tensions will build, and ultimately the response will be violent. Just ask our ancestors who decided the only way to respond to the tyranny and oppression of an abusive ruling class was through violent revolution.

The best way to preserve peace is to adhere to our system and not utilize loopholes, bribes, backroom deals and end-runs where the ends justify the means. I can sadly say that if U.S. politics continues on its present path, the result will be very scary.

Those flower children who recently marched down State Street beating on their makeshift drums yelling for California to provide universal health care may not find the reception from bystanders to be so bloodless.

— Santa Barbara resident Daniel Petry is the CEO and founding partner of Petry Direct Inc., a 20-year-old management firm that specializes in content production and marketing management. He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, class of 1976, and received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado.