Elaine Abercrombie: Rent That Builds Equity

A lease-to-own option gets you the home you want now and buys time to save for a downpayment

By Elaine Abercrombie | March 25, 2010 | 9:35 p.m.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

Applying for a home loan today sure isn’t what it used to be. Buyers who would have qualified just a year or two ago are now facing rejection, but all hope isn’t lost yet.

If you find a home you love offered by motivated sellers, your Realtor may be able to negotiate a lease-to-own option.

Usually, a portion of the monthly rent paid goes into escrow, where it accumulates for the eventual downpayment.

It’s a fairly painless way to save up money so you can get the home you want now, even if you can’t put enough down to qualify for financing.

Within an agreed amount of time — usually three to five years — you then will have saved enough to secure a loan and complete your purchase.

Simply paying rent is like throwing your money away, but a rent-to-own option actually helps you build equity while you’re making your monthly payments (like a mortgage!).

Many sellers find this arrangement attractive, too, because it generates regular income for them in a still-recovering housing market.

You might be wondering why a Realtor in the business of selling houses would bother to offer a lease-to-own option instead of an outright purchase, but in these cases, the Realtor is often paid a rental commission, and then a sales commission once the transaction has closed with a purchase.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes at Village Properties, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

