Soroptimist International Honors 3 Local Women

Soroptimist International Sunrise Santa Barbara held its annual awards dinner on Wednesday at Moby Dick’s. Three cash awards were given to women who were selected for their outstanding achievements.

The Violet Richardson Award honors a young woman, age 14 to 17, for her volunteer service. Candice Coll, a sophomore at Laguna Blanca School, was honored for her many years of dedicated service to the Recording for the Blind and Dyslexic. A cash award also was given to her volunteer organization.

The Women’s Opportunity Award is given to a woman who is the primary financial support for her family and is enrolled in a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program. Tabitha Freytag, an SBCC student, was selected for this award.

Her perseverance in the face of unfavorable life’s circumstances are inspiring. Freytag will graduate from SBCC this spring and is awaiting news of her acceptance at a University of California school. She also has been selected for the Soroptimist International Camino Real Region award to be awarded in Culver City on April 25.

The Ruby Award: For Women Helping Women honors women who have worked to improve the lives of women and girls through their professional and/or volunteer work.

Jane Honikman was selected for this award for her long-standing, outstanding work in the field of postpartum mental health. She co-founded Postpartum Education for Parents in 1977 and founded Postpartum Support International in 1987. She was PSI’s first president and continues to provide invaluable support and information to women around the world. A cash donation was made to PSI in honor of Honikman’s achievement.

— Patricia Martzen is the awards chair for Soroptimist International Sunrise Santa Barbara.