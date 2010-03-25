TechEase Moving to State Street to Accommodate Growth

The IT support firm will give away flash drives to clients who stop by for computer service

On Monday, TechEase Computer Solutions will close its doors on Gutierrez Street and move to 3433 State St., nearly doubling its office space at a time when retail vacancies are reaching record highs.

TechEase reports annual revenue growth averaging more than 30 percent for the past three years, and it recently hired more staff.

To celebrate the move, TechEase will give away a limited number of 1 GB flash drives loaded with free antivirus software to new and returning clients who stop by the State Street office to drop off computers for service.

TechEase co-owner Evan Asher, who founded the company with David Robin in 2003, said the move allows the company to provide better service and expand the business.

“The central location will help us be more responsive to clients who need us at their location, and we’re more conveniently located for those who want to drop off a computer while running other errands,” he said. “There’s even easy parking.”

The company will simultaneously launch its redesigned Web site at www.TechEase.com. Asher said the site is “roughly 1,000 times prettier,” and it will offer free video tutorials for troubleshooting — and preventing — common IT problems.

When the team is not providing on-site service to clients, the TechEase-branded orange and blue Nissan Xterras and Scion XBs will be parked outside the San Roque Plaza building, making it easy for clients to find the new office.

Since launching TechEase in a home office six years ago, the company has made more than 10,000 service calls.

— Evan Asher is a co-owner of TechEase Computer Solutions.