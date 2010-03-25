Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 6:26 pm | Mostly Cloudy 54º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Receives $750,000 Endowment for Scholarships

The gift is given in honor of a UCSB alumnus to help students in need of financial aid

By UCSB | March 25, 2010 | 3:15 p.m.

UCSB has received a $750,000 gift to establish an endowment that will provide ongoing support for student scholarships in memory of UCSB alumnus Kevin Christensen.

The gift, in the form of a bequest from Christensen’s late mother, Carolyn, will help keep UCSB accessible and affordable for deserving students, said Mike Miller, acting director of the UCSB Office of Financial Aid.

“The Kevin Christensen Memorial Scholarship Fund comes at a time when students are in dire need of scholarship assistance,” Miller said. “With the recent increase in UC fees, many students are struggling to find ways to finance their college education, and it is generous gifts such as this one from the Christensen family that will make the dream of a college degree become a reality for many of our students.”

The recent contribution will help advance “Project You Can,” a University of California systemwide effort to raise $1 billion in private funds for financial aid to ensure educational access for all qualified students.

At UCSB, 70 percent of all undergraduates receive some form of financial aid.

 
