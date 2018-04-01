Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:45 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Elizabeth Winterhalter Re-Elected as Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons President

Nonprofit tennis organization celebrating 40th anniversary in 2011

By CathyAnn Simon for Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons | March 25, 2011 | 4:22 p.m.

Elizabeth Winterhalter
Elizabeth Winterhalter

Elizabeth Winterhalter has been elected to serve another term as president of the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the nonprofit organization fosters growth and improves the quality of junior tennis throughout Santa Barbara. The Patrons leverage the sport of tennis to teach important life skills and the value of education to the youth of Santa Barbara.

“I am honored and excited to continue as president, continuing to work with our dynamic board and executive director, CathyAnn Simon” Winterhalter said. “This year marks our 40th anniversary — a milestone among nonprofits in Santa Barbara.

“This distinction provides us a terrific platform from which we can continue our goal of raising the awareness of the value of our programs, and the important services and opportunities we provide the youth of our community.”

Winterhalter is a mortgage banker at Bank of the West. A tennis player since she was 9 years old, Winterhalter is a graduate of UCSB and is also board president of the Coastal Housing Partnership.

In addition to Winterhalter, the Patrons’ board includes newly elected executive committee members Dianne Porinsh as vice president; Chuck Santry as treasurer; and Megan Cotich as secretary. Other board members include Steve Geremia, Rob Hale, John Kinsella, Paul Kuhn, Don Logan, John Long and Rich Powell.

Founded in 1971, the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons is the oldest community tennis association in Southern California. It is dedicated to advancing life skills and providing education to the youth of Santa Barbara through participation in an activity that is universally heralded as a “sport for a lifetime.”

— CathyAnn Simon is executive director of Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 