Elizabeth Winterhalter Re-Elected as Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons President

Elizabeth Winterhalter has been elected to serve another term as president of the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the nonprofit organization fosters growth and improves the quality of junior tennis throughout Santa Barbara. The Patrons leverage the sport of tennis to teach important life skills and the value of education to the youth of Santa Barbara.

“I am honored and excited to continue as president, continuing to work with our dynamic board and executive director, CathyAnn Simon” Winterhalter said. “This year marks our 40th anniversary — a milestone among nonprofits in Santa Barbara.

“This distinction provides us a terrific platform from which we can continue our goal of raising the awareness of the value of our programs, and the important services and opportunities we provide the youth of our community.”

Winterhalter is a mortgage banker at Bank of the West. A tennis player since she was 9 years old, Winterhalter is a graduate of UCSB and is also board president of the Coastal Housing Partnership.

In addition to Winterhalter, the Patrons’ board includes newly elected executive committee members Dianne Porinsh as vice president; Chuck Santry as treasurer; and Megan Cotich as secretary. Other board members include Steve Geremia, Rob Hale, John Kinsella, Paul Kuhn, Don Logan, John Long and Rich Powell.

Founded in 1971, the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons is the oldest community tennis association in Southern California. It is dedicated to advancing life skills and providing education to the youth of Santa Barbara through participation in an activity that is universally heralded as a “sport for a lifetime.”

— CathyAnn Simon is executive director of Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons.