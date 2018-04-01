Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:49 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Lisa Braithwaite to Lead New Public Speaking Group Coaching Class

Registration open now for 6-week course that begins April 13

By Lisa Braithwaite | March 25, 2011 | 3:38 p.m.

Advertising’s expensive and your ad could be overlooked. Telemarketing calls go unanswered. Snail mail goes directly to recycling. TV commercials are skipped via DVR. But public speaking is personal, it’s live, and it creates an immediate intimate relationship with your target audience.

Lisa Braithwaite
Are you using this free marketing tool to get the word out about your business and get your face in front of potential clients and customers? And where can you build the skills and confidence to use public speaking to its full advantage?

Right here in Santa Barbara!

I’ll be kicking off Santa Barbara’s only public speaking group coaching program on April 13 from 6:15-7:30 p.m. Sessions run six weeks until May 18.

Public speaking group coaching emphasizes building skills and confidence in a safe and encouraging environment, and includes exercises, discussion, opportunities for practice, and videotaping of practice presentations. For those on a budget, group coaching is more affordable than individual coaching and — with a group size of only six people — it’s more personalized than a seminar.

Some of the topics covered include managing fear and anxiety, engaging your audience, structuring a presentation, creating a strong opening and closing, PowerPoint design principles, proper preparation, relaxation tools and more.

Space is limited, so reserve your spot now! Click here to register.

— Lisa Braithwaite is a local public speaking coach who works with individuals and groups to build their skills and confidence as speakers. She can be reached at 805.207.7647 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), or click here for more information.

 
