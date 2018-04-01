Santa Barbara County Gas Prices Continue to Soar

Average price of unleaded gas is $4.08 in Santa Barbara County, a 36-cent increase from last month

The average price for an unleaded gallon of gasoline has risen 36 cents in Santa Barbara County over the last month to $4.08 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

The average price for an unleaded gallon of gas nationwide is $3.56. This time last year a gallon ran $3.05 in Santa Barbara, but war in Libya and Japan’s natural disasters have fueled volatile prices. California has the country’s highest gas prices, averaging above $3.89, according to the site.

Santa Barbara drivers can find the best deal at Educated Car Wash, 3735 State St., with the price of unleaded gas at $3.84. The ARCO at 1116 Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria is the next lowest, at $3.94 a gallon, followed by Conserv Fuel, 150 S. La Cumbre Road, at $3.97 a gallon.

The highest-price gas can be found in Goleta at the Chevron station, 6895 Hollister Ave., with $4.29 a gallon.

For diesel fuel, USA Gasoline, 8 S. Milpas St., has the lowest price, at $4.23 a gallon; USA Gasoline, 636 W. Carrillo St., is at $4.25 a gallon; and Conserv Fuel is charging $4.29 a gallon.

— Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .